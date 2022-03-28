Sheffield United could bring in Beerschot defender Stipe Radic his summer, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield United may invite the youngster to the club for next season.

Radic, 21, has impressed in the Belgian top flight this term for the Blades’ sister club.

However, they are currently bottom of the table and the Sheffield Star claim their key centre-back could head out the exit door for England if they go down to the second tier.

One for the future at Sheffield United?

Radic has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Beerschot and has chipped in with a single goal.

He signed for the Antwerp-based club last summer following their promotion to the Belgian First Division A and has been playing alongside Sheffield United loan man Ismaili Coulibaly this term, as well as former Dundee United striker and Scotland international striker Lawrence Shankland.

The Croatia youth international started his career with his local side Hadjuk Split and broke into their first-team before going on to play nine times for their senior outfit.

Bringing him to South Yorkshire for next term would be a risk-free move for Sheffield United and could prove to be a shrewd addition down the line.

Radic is a player who is young, has the potential to develop in the future and has already played a lot of games for someone of his age. Playing in England alongside quality players at Bramall Lane would be better for his development than playing in the second division in Belgium.