Nottingham Forest have sold out their allocation for their trip to Blackpool this weekend, as announced on their official club website.

Nottingham Forest were given an extra 1,000 tickets for the game at Bloomfield Road and they have all been snapped up now.

The Reds will be backed by a bumper 3,133 supporters by the Seaside as the club looks to close the gap on the Championship play-offs.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently sat in 9th place in the league table and are three points off the top six with 10 games left to play of the season.

Nottingham Forest eyeing promotion

Nottingham Forest are hoping that this is the year that they are finally promoted to the Premier League after their lengthy absence from the top flight.

They started the campaign poorly under Chris Hughton but Steve Cooper’s arrival has since sparked a serious upturn in form and the former Swansea City boss has made a great impression at the City Ground.

The Reds’ revival has been inspired the form of academy graduates like Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates, mixed in with the quality of loan players such as James Garner from Manchester United and Keinan Davis from Aston Villa.

They are unbeaten in their last seven league games and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool in their match before the international break.

Blackpool will be a tough test for Nottingham Forest and they are comfortably sat in mid-table after a solid first year back in the second tier.