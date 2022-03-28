Blackburn Rovers have been slipping up in recent weeks, with Tony Mowbray’s side currently sat in 6th place of the table.

Blackburn Rovers have still had a fine season so far despite form falling out of the window in recent weeks.

Mowbray and his players have definitely over-achieved this season and they’re still very much in with a chance of promotion this year, but it’ll be tough with so many strong teams in the same boat as Rovers.

The summer ahead promises to be a hectic one, with promotion or not, as several first-team players see their Blackburn contracts end in the summer.

Here, we look at all of the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news ahead of the summer transfer window…

Unfortunately for Rovers fans, their club has been linked with very few players of late, with the most notable transfer rumour being Blackburn’s links to Guiseley striker Josh Stones who has other suitors in the Championship.

Mostly, the transfer news coming out of Ewood Park has linked players with moves away from the club.

Ben Brereton Diaz has come into headlines again recently with reports stating that both Leeds United and Sevilla still hold an interest in the Chilean international.

Elsewhere, The72 revealed last week that Ryan Nyambe is set to quit the club this summer when his contract expires.

Another couple of names who are out of contract in the summer are Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell.

Lenihan has been a standout player for Mowbray this season. The likes of Newcastle United and Leeds United were being linked with him earlier in the year, with reports having since revealed that New York Red Bulls are looking into a summer move for the central defender.

Another name who came into headlines in January is Rothwell, who was wanted by Bournemouth but remained at Ewood Park, and remains out of contract in the summer.

Lastly, Rovers youngster Ashley Phillips has been in headlines throughout 2022, with reports backing him to join one of Chelsea, Manchester United or Spurs in the summer.