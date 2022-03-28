Portsmouth could let go of defensive midfielder Shaun Williams when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Williams, 35, is unlikely to be offered a new contract by Pompey at the end of this season, The News has said.

If the former Millwall and MK Dons man moves on, the door could open for a new defensive midfielder to come through the doors. With that in mind, here are three options Portsmouth should look at in the summer…

Romeo Lavia – Manchester City

Gavin Bazunu’s successful spell at Fratton Park should show Manchester City that they can trust Portsmouth with their top young talents, and Belgian prodigy Lavia could really benefit from a loan spell with Danny Cowley.

Lavia has featured frequently for City’s U23 side but has played only twice for Pep Guardiola’s first-team, so a loan move could help him further his development.

Also able to feature at centre-back, Lavia is an intelligent player who, as a Manchester City player, is perfectly able with the ball at his feet

Jacob Davenport – Blackburn Rovers

23-year-old midfielder Davenport’s ability is clear to see, but he hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot with Blackburn Rovers since joining from Manchester City. But, he still has plenty of room to develop and time to maximise his potential.

Injury has disrupted his development and with his deal up at the end of this season, he could benefit from a fresh start with Portsmouth.

Davenport has played over 50 times in the Championship and could be a shrewd free transfer signing for Pompey.

Ebou Adams – Forest Green Rovers

Adams has been one of League Two’s standout performers this season, helping Rob Edwards’ Forest Green Rovers rise to the top of the table while starring in a defensive or central midfield role.

The time has come for the 26-year-old Gambian to be given a shot in League One, which looks likely given Rovers’ current league standing, but Portsmouth could give him a chance to fight for promotion.

Able to feature anywhere in the middle of the park, Adams could be a popular signing for Portsmouth.