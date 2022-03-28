Premier League Norwich City want to sign League One top-scorer Ross Stewart this summer according to The Sun on Sunday (27.03.21, pg. 67 via HITC).

Stewart’s goals have helped Sunderland remain in top-six contention despite some poor form throughout the campaign and his efforts and ability aren’t going unnoticed.

Stewart has already had Championship eyes on him and with Sunderland reportedly wanting to table a new deal, now Norwich City are rumoured to be keeping close tabs on the Scotland international.

Stewart’s club next season is not something that can be easily predicted, it’d depend on a number of aspects such as wages and what division the Black Cats find themselves in next year.

Should the Wearsiders fail to earn promotion, keeping Stewart on board could prove an almost impossible task.

He’s been branded the best forward in the division by Danny Cowley and should his eyes be turned to this interest surrounding him, it could prove costly for Sunderland.

What could these links mean for Sunderland?

Following Jermain Defoe’s retirement, Sunderland are left with two natural forwards in Stewart and Nathan Broadhead and with the latter experiencing large injury issues this season, a lot of pressure relies on Stewart to lead the line over the final month of the season.

Should Stewart begin to focus too much on those interested in him, rather than where he’s at right now Sunderland could find themselves distracted from the play-off fight they’re in.

The 25-year-old striker would prove hard to replace for the Black Cats, his work-rate is second to none and his ability with the ball at his feet for a target man is better than any other strikers Wearside has seen for a number of years.

These links mean Sunderland’s promotion push this season is more important than ever and failure to get promoted would have huge impacts on their ability to retain their star players.