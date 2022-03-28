Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho looks to be heading for the exit door this summer, with Liverpool reportedly reaching an agreement in principle for the player.

It emerged from Football Insider on Monday morning that the Anfield outfit had reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Carvalho from Fulham in the summer.

Amid the reported development, we take a look at three attacking midfielders the Cottagers should look at to replace the 19-year-old this summer…

Christopher Scott – FC Bayern Munich II

If Fulham want to recruit a young attacking midfielder to replace Carvalho, German starlet Scott could be an intriguing option.

Able to feature anywhere on the left-hand side as well as in the number 10 role, the 19-year-old sees his contract expire at the end of the season and may be a shrewd acquisition.

Similar to Carvalho, Scott is a threat in front of goal. The attacker has six goals and two assists in 13 games this season and has already played twice for Bayern’s senior side. Before heading to the Allianz Arena, Scott scored 23 goals in 46 games for Bayer Leverkusen’s U17s.

Fabio Vieira – PC Porto

While a swoop for the aforementioned Scott would be shrewd, FC Porto’s Vieira would be a marquee signing.

The 21-year-old has managed five goals and 13 assists in 32 games this season. He is already a regular for the Portuguese giants, playing 69 times since coming through their youth ranks. Portugal U21’s captain Vieira looks to be a real star for the future and if Fulham are ready to splash the cash again, he would be a great bit of business providing they make an expected return to the Premier League.

Guus Til – Spartak Moscow (on loan at Feyenoord Rotterdam)

Few attacking midfielders can say they’ve scored more than Til this season.

The 24-year-old has netted 20 goals in 40 games for loan club Feyenoord, also contributing with four assists. Currently on loan from Russian side Spartak Moscow, the Dutchman has been a big hit in the Eredivisie this season and has represented his country four times since making his debut in 2018.

Til could be another intriguing option for Fulham as they prepare for life without Carvalho.