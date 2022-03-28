Swansea boss Russell Martin says they know “what the game means” to their fans ahead of their clash against Cardiff City this weekend.

The two sides meet this Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium following Swansea City’s triumphant 3-0 win against their rivals back in October.

If the Swans win then it will be the first time they have done the double in the 110-year history of the derby.

Speaking to the official club website, Martin has offered his thoughts on the huge fixture:

“We want to put smiles on the faces of our fans, we know what the game means and what it means to win the derby. We know the scale of the game, we know we have a chance to make a lot of people very happy.

“It’s an incredible stat and I was amazed by it when I found out. We have the opportunity to do it, we have won the first game which means we can go there with less pressure than maybe they go into the game with.”

Over the course of the 110 years, Swansea City and Cardiff City have been in the same division for 31 years.

With both sides currently sitting close in the table at 16th and 17th, it is the perfect time for either one of the teams to try and pull away from the other and end the 2021/22 campaign in better shape than their rivals.

Easy to predict?

Both squads have had disappointing seasons and have shown far too much inconsistency throughout to really stamp their mark on the division this time round.

A lot has changed for the Bluebirds since the last derby. Steve Morison is now in the dugout and has steered them away from any potential relegation danger since taking over from Mick McCarthy.

Cardiff City are unbeaten in four games with three wins in that period, whereas the Swans have just one win to their name in the same time-frame.

This won’t be an easy one to predict and it could easily go either way, which is what will make it a great game to watch this weekend.