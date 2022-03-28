Hull City will be gearing up for a big summer ahead as they prepare for Shota Arveladze’s first full season in charge.

Hull City are still not 100% safe in the Championship just yet and need to pick up a few more wins this term.

The Tigers are back in action this Friday against promotion chasing Huddersfield Town at the MKM Stadium.

Here we look at what their starting XI could look like ahead of next season…

Hull City have a number of players who are out of contract this summer like Richie Smallwood, Tom Eaves, George Honeyman, Callum Elder, Tom Huddlestone, Matt Inrgam and Mallik Wilks and have some big decisions to make on their respective futures.

Arveladze’s side also have the likes of Andy Cannon, James Scott, Andy Smith, Ahmed Salam, Will Jarvis, Josh Hinds and Jevon Mills returning from their loan spells away at the end of this campaign and they need to assess whether to keep them at the club or loan/sell them.

In terms of incomings, it is expected to be a busy summer for the East Yorkshire outfit with owner Acun Ilicali looking to stamp his mark on the club.

The Tigers have been linked with a move for Toulouse striker Rhys Healey recently, as per a report by TEAMtalk, and he has scored 17 goals in all competitions this term.

Hull City are also believed to be keen on Mali international midfielder Adama Traore from Turkish side Hatayspor, as reported by Hull Live. He is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

Players such as Ryan Babel and Miha Zajc were linked in the January transfer window and are names to keep an eye on between now and the summer.