Portsmouth’s season has been one of a rollercoaster format, their table positions spanning the vast chasm of 1st and 17th.

Currently 10th, ten points off the play-offs, the eight games Danny Cowley’s side play in April will be crucial if Pompey are to mount a last gasp push for top six.

Realistically, such a run is against the odds to transpire, and so prior to the 46th and final game of the season, the Blues may well be looking ahead to the 2022/23 season in preparation. With that in mind, we take a look at three positions Portsmouth must look to strengthen in the summer transfer window…

Forward

Below is a list of senior forwards contracted to life in PO4 after this season:

And that’s the list. Ronan Curtis is far more a winger than the makeshift forward he’s been deployed as recently; Aiden O’Brien’s six-month contract expires at season’s end, while the loans of George Hirst and Tyler Walker are due to end.

O’Brien has made an impact since his arrival from Sunderland, a combined four goals and assists in nine appearances have helped provide a much-needed boost to what was previously a very low goal tally on the south coast, but it remains to be seen if he ends up extending his stay on Portsea Island.

Currently heading into 2022/23 with no senior forward, the issue goes far beyond O’Brien, as Cowley will need to completely rebuild what for the most part has been his weakest area yet.

Central Midfield

Another area that has seen makeshift plug-ins, each of Curtis, Michael Jacobs, and Connor Ogilvie have started League One games in the engine room.

There is a solid trio of contracted players in Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson, and Joe Morrell, yet injuries and suspensions have ravaged the midfield department to that extent that youth prospect Harry Jewitt-White had to be recalled from National League South side Havant & Waterlooville in order to join the Pompey bench.

Shaun Williams (currently dealing with a fractured vertebra) is unlikely to be offered a new deal, and Jay Mingi very much remains on the periphery, meaning a strong addition to become a midfield quartet should be an area of focus in a side that has been lacking in depth.

Right-back/wing-back

Millwall loanee Mahlon Romeo has locked down the starting wing-back spot since the back end of September, dropping on the rarest of occasions. A loan deal so it is, and periods of inconsistency pockmarking his form, Romeo may not be seen at Fratton Park next season.

The other recognised options are Kieron Freeman and Callum Johnson. The latter on loan at Fleetwood Town, is likely to leave in the summer when his contract expires, and the former has lost battles to keep starting spots at each of wing-back, right-back, and centre-back.

Factoring in all the above, the hunt for a first-choice flank marshal is on the cards this summer.