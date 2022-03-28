Ipswich Town were arguably early pre-season promotion contenders, but that looks like a serious doubt now, with Kieran McKenna’s side five points adrift of the play-offs.

Ipswich Town find themselves in 9th place of the League One table and have endured a disappointing season considering the level of signings made.

Over the two transfer windows, Town have brought in over 20 players, with the likes of Wes Burns, Sam Morsy and Bersant Celina being the standouts of the lot.

McKenna’s side should be in for another big summer window again to try and fight for a promotion spot next season, which is undoubtedly where they belong.

With a few transfer rumours surrounding Ipswich Town’s name, we take a look at what the Town’s starting XI could look like next season.

As per a report from Hampshire Live, Ipswich Town are amongst other EFL clubs chasing the signature of Salford City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante. The 23-year-old has netted nine goals this season in 30 outings – an improvement on the season before already, in which his total was four less.

James Norwood, 31, may well be among those to leave the club at the end of the season, with his contract expiring and a host of clubs linked in January.

The 31-year-old was largely out of favour before McKenna arrived, but after being given the chance by the new boss, he’s shown what he is made of. The striker has netted four goals and set up three in 17 outings. But, with his deal coming to an end, Thomas-Asante could well take his spot in the Tractor Boys’ side and fight with the likes of Conor Chaplin for a starting place.

Another transfer storey is that loanee Celina said earlier this month that he would ‘definitely’ like to return to the club, raising hopes of a summer reunion among fans.

The 25-year-old is on loan from French side Dijon, who signed the midfielder from Swansea City. Celina has netted six goals and set up five this season, and could well keep his starting place at Ipswich Town.

Elsewhere, central midfielder Tom Carroll’s Town contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so McKenna’s side may have to strengthen that position in the summer window.