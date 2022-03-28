Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has things to learn after their 3-1 win over Luxembourg.

Shayne Lavery started for his country in their friendly and whilst he didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet.

The forward has been offered some words of advice by Baraclough as he said, as per the Blackpool Gazette:

“I think there was a bit of untidy play as well, a bit of frustration for him and he’s got to learn.

“You have to have that composure. But that will come.

“I was pleased certainly to have him back, his hustle and bustle. Defenders don’t like it at all.”

Baraclough is keeping full faith in Lavery and there’s always a chance he’ll prove himself in the next friendly against Hungary.

It won’t be an easy test, Hungary took points from both France and Germany last summer at the Euros.

Could Lavery be a future star?

The 23-year-old is enjoying a successful campaign so far with ten goals in 32 appearances across all competitions, a record which sees him enter the final month of the season as Blackpool’s top-scorer.

His goals and style have helped Neil Critchley’s men secure safety in their first year back in the second tier and has even given them a small chance of a top six push.

The Seasiders will be hoping they can push on next year and follow a similar path to those such as Coventry City and Luton Town who have also been promoted from League One recently and now look in real contention for promotion.

Lavery will no-doubt continue to get his chance in the Northern Ireland squad and many fans fully expect as soon as he makes that adjustment to international football, he has the ability to lead their line for many years to come.