Rotherham United have their sights firmly set on a return to the Championship right now.

Rotherham United remain top of the League One table and are a single point above 2nd place Wigan Athletic.

The Millers’ form has taken a bit of a hit over recent weeks and they are back in action this weekend in the Papa John’s Trophy final against Sutton United.

Here we look at what their starting XI could look like ahead of next season…

Rotherham United have a number of key players who are out of contract at the end of the season and they need to get promoted to ensure the majority of them stay up.

Michael Smith, Jamie Lindsay, Freddie Ladapo, Joe Mattock, Michael Ihiekwe, Chiedozie Ogbene and Mickel Miller are all due to become free agents this summer as things stand.

Ladapo handed in a transfer request in the January transfer window and is a name to keep an eye on over the next couple of months.

The Millers have a few youngsters returning from loan spells away at the end of this campaign such as defender Jake Cooper, attacker Jacob Gratton and goalkeeper Josh Chapman and they have a decision to make on whether to keep them for next term or loan them out again for more experience.

In terms of incomings, Rotherham United are keen to sign Sunderland striker Will Grigg on a permanent basis, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis on Twitter.

The Northern Ireland international has spent this season on loan at the AESSEAL New York Stadium but is currently out injured.

George Kelly was brought in this past winter to add more competition and depth to the Millers’ attacking department but has struggled to get into the side due to the abundance of attacking options they have in his position.

The Irishman will be keen to show what he can do and could force his way into the first-team in the next campaign, especially if the likes of Smith and Ladapo move on when their contracts end.