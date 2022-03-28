West Brom have a busy summer ahead of them, with plenty of areas to improve upon in the transfer market.

Aside from deciding on the future of manager Steve Bruce this summer, West Brom have some big decisions to make in the transfer market.

Will the owners be willing to put some more money where their mouth is? Where will the club focus their transfer activity? Will the club be forced to utilise the loan and free markets?

But should the answer to the latter question be ‘yes’, then there could be one signing worth making – Ryan Nyambe at Blackburn Rovers.

The72 revealed last week that the Namibian defender is set to quit Rovers when his contract expires in the summer.

Predominantly a right-back, although able to play in the centre, Nyambe was linked with the likes of Leeds United and Southampton over January, but remained at Ewood Park.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Rovers academy and a widely experienced Championship player by now, having racked up well over 150 league appearances for the club.

Bruce’s defensive issues?

In fairness, West Brom have been pretty solid at the back throughout this season. One particular weak spot in the defence though is on the right-hand side, with Darnell Furlong having come under criticism playing on the right of a back-five.

Whether Bruce opts to continue with a back-five next season or make it into a four, Nyambe would be a keen addition to that right side, and he could offer assistance in the middle too if necessary.

Furlong has certainly been a useful player for West Brom over the past few seasons but he’s become inconsistent, and that inconsistency has cost his side at times this season.

Overall, Nyambe could be a really shrewd signing for the Baggies who never look likely to spend big in transfer window, though they might have to act fast to secure this transfer with Nyambe bound to attract Championship interest in the summer.