Fulham have been linked with a move for Burnley’s England international goalkeeper Nick Pope ahead of the summer.

According to The Sun, the Cottagers are sizing up the 29-year-old as a potential target as Marco Silva bids to prepare his Fulham side for a return to the Premier League.

However, it would be worth looking at some alternatives too. Here are three options they should consider:

Alphonse Areola – PSG (on loan at West Ham)

The Frenchman became a popular figure among Fulham fans for his performances while on loan at the Cottage last season, impressing amid their relegation back to the Championship.

Areola is on loan at West Ham and the club hold the option to make the move permanent, but he has seen limited game time this season, mainly serving as Lukasz Fabianksi’s back-up.

The ‘keeper’s deal with parent club PSG expires in 2023, so the door could open for him to make a move ahead of next season.

Sam Johnstone – West Brom

When the chance arises to sign an international-level ‘keeper for nothing, it’d be silly not to at least look at a swoop.

Johnstone’s deal with West Brom runs out at the end of this season and it seems a move away is on the cards, so Fulham should look to offer him a route back to the Premier League. The 29-year-old thoroughly impressed in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign and although his performances have faltered at times, Johnstone has still managed 14 clean sheets in 33 games this season.

Predrag Rajkovic – Stade Reims

Rajkovic would be a more left-field option, but there is no doubt about his credentials as a goalkeeper. After starring for Maccabi Tel Aviv and Red Star Belgrade, Rajokovic joined Ligue 1 side Stade Reims in 2019, and he has kept 36 clean sheets in 98 games since.

The 26-time Serbian international is a brilliant shot-stopper and is a decent passer of the ball, averaging 5.6 long balls completed and 12 short passes completed per 90. Not only that, sees his deal expire at the end of next season, so Fulham may want to keep a close eye on his situation.