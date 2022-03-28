Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence has been on the radar of several top clubs of late, including German giants Bayern Munich.

Nottingham Forest signed Spence last summer from Championship rivals Middlesbrough and he has gone from strength to strength playing at the City Ground.

Now with the defender set to return to Boro at the end of the season and as he is seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside, Spence is expected to leave for a club-record fee.

The asking price is reportedly as high as £20 million, and would break their record sale of £18 million set by Adama Traore’s departure to Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2018.

However, Middlesbrough’s valuation of Spence has put off one club already, with Bayern Munich now unsure whether to proceed with their interest.

Journalist Tobi Altschäffl told the Bayern Insider podcast that despite still remaining interested, he is not a top target. This is primarily due to being hesitant to pay the asking price.

This could open the door for the other clubs who are keen, including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool amongst others.

He will continue with Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season, whilst they push to achieve a place in the division’s top six. They currently sit in ninth position and are three points outside a place in the play-offs with 10 games left to play.

Spence’s parent club Middlesbrough are also in the mix and are one point and two places above Steve Cooper’s side.