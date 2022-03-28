Swansea City have endured a transitional season under Russell Martin in the Championship, with fans hopeful of a much more fruitful campaign next time round.

Martin can be forgiven for some inconsistencies in his first season in charge of Swansea City. The club is undergoing a vast rebuild and Martin has a lot of moving parts to manage.

The summer ahead though is another crucial one for the club. Plenty of areas need improving as to keep the club developing into a side that can break out of the second tier playing the style of football that Martin wants the club to play.

With several Swansea City transfer rumour having sprung up so far this year, we take a look at what Swansea City’s starting XI could look like next season.

The Swans have a relatively settled spine at the moment with the likes of Andrew Fisher, Ben Cabango, Matt Grimes and Joel Piroe making up that central column.

Filling in the gaps along the way though could prove tricky. Reports recently have suggested that Swansea are keen on signing Cyrus Christie on a permanent deal this summer, with January signing Nathanael Ogbeta set to don the left-back position next season.

Martin was keen on signing MK Dons’ Harry Darling in January but missed out – Martin brought in Fisher from his former club but lost out on Darling, though the Welsh club could easily revisit their interest in the central defender in the summer with Martin clearly keen on bringing him to the club.

Other than the above, reports linking players with a move to Swansea City have been sparse recently. But the club’s sporting director Mark Allen has told WalesOnline that Swansea will look to mvoe away from loan signings in the summer and bring in more players on permanent deals.

Expect Swansea to utilise the free agent market and continue to scour the lower leagues for up and coming talents who can fit into Martin’s style of play at the club.

Aside from signings though, Martin could also have a battle on his hands to keep one or two names at the club in the summer, most notably Flynn Downes who’s being linked with a move to Leeds United.

Names like Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe have also attracted outside interest this season.

For the Swans, it seems like the rebuilding job will take a lot longer than one season. But how Swansea City will fare in the Championship next time round could largely depend on the business they do this summer.