Charlton Athletic have had a disappointing season and will be keen to improve in the next campaign.

Charlton Athletic will be gearing up for their first full term under Johnnie Jackson.

The Addicks have won their last three games in League One to ensure they won’t dragged into a relegation battle.

They don’t have much to play for now and can start planning ahead.

Here we look at what Charlton Athletic’s starting XI could look like ahead of next season…

The Addicks have a number of players who are out of contract this summer such as Chris Gunter, Conor Washington, Adam Matthews, Ben Purrington, Papa Souare, Ryan Inniss and Ben Watson and have some big decisions to make.

Letting players leave on a free will significantly reduce the wage bill and free up funds for signing players and improving the squad.

Loan players like Juan Castillo and Nile John have struggled to make an impact since joining from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively and most signs point towards them heading back to their parent clubs and not returning.

Charlton Athletic have goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer returning from his loan spell at Ross County this term and he will be looking to challenge for the number one spot at The Valley. He has recently been praised by Rob Elliot who praised him on Ben Foster’s Fozcast podcast, saying he was “saving everything” in training when he spent time back with the Addicks last year.

He is one to watch for next season and could be competing with Craig MacGillivray for the place between the sticks.

Josh Davison will come back from his loan spell at Swindon Town and the club are keeping a close eye on his progress at the County Ground, as per a report by London News Online. He adds more competition and depth in attacking areas.

In terms of incomings, the London side will be looking to bolster their ranks to ensure they can compete for promotion. Luton Town’s Elliot Lee is currently on loan and Jackson said back in November in an interview with the CAFC Supporter’s Trust: “We will start discussions with and about Elliot Lee soon. He is a player I really like and he loves playing here.”

The attacker has chipped in with four goals and four assists since his temporary switch last summer.