Swansea City sporting director Mark Allen has revealed their transfer plan moving forward into the 2022/23 campaign.

Swansea City currently sit 16th in the Championship and will likely end this season around the mid-table mark. Whilst it could be worse, a lot of fans will be disappointed considering they were able to finish 4th last time out.

The summer and winter windows this season saw the Swans take a slightly new approach as 12 of the 14 signings were below the age of 25.

An extra emphasis on youth seems to be the way forward and Allen confirmed this when speaking to WalesOnline. With the Swansea City board desperate to improve the standings next year, Allen admitted plans for the summer window have already begun. Here’s what he had to say:

“It is about realising the players who can help us get up the league but also developing assets who could help the club economically.

“We are always mindful of those things, but the strategy is to identify young up and coming players and to purchase them where possible.

“We have had some successes with that this season and long may it continue, we are already out there looking at the next batch, if you like. It’s there for all to see that revenues in the Championship are a lot lower than the Premier League, and it is a league where there is a significant drop in revenue.

“So your money has to go a bit further, and that means we have to be prudent in terms of what we do in the transfer window for incomings and outgoings.”

The Welsh club aren’t expected to only deal with the challenge of adding players to their ranks, but keeping some too, as some of their main stars are being linked with big moves away to a higher level.

Flynn Downes is reportedly seen as a perfect Kalvin Phillips replacement should Leeds United fail to hold onto their standout midfielder.

What could happen this summer?

Since January there haven’t been many reports at all on linking players to Swansea City, begging the question, are they struggling or doing things very quietly?

Current loan star Cyrus Christie has been linked with a potential permanent move, while a number of players could be moved on.

It has been said that a number of players could be on their way out too. Ben Hamer, Yan Dhanda and Jay Fulton are among the players who could be moved on in the summer, with Martin already saying the club knows what they need to do ahead of next season.