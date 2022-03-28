Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence remains out of contract in the summer – should QPR rekindle their January interest in the Welshman?

Lawrence, 28, has had an impressive season with Derby County. The attacking midfielder has scored 10 and assisted five in his 33 league appearances this season, with his goal involvements having given the Rams a chance of Championship survival.

His side currently sit bottom of the table and have just seven games left to make up an eight-point gap to safety. But with Derby County’s off-field situation not improving and Lawrence drawing towards the end of his stay, it looks a certainty that he’ll be moving on in the summer.

January interest…

Lawrence was wanted by a number of clubs last January, most notably West Brom. The Baggies looked like the main suitors in this particular transfer chase before links to both Bournemouth and QPR emerged.

With the Cherries looking good to claim 2nd place in the Championship this season, it could leave West Brom and QPR in the race for Lawrence, and with QPR looking like they’ll be in need of some summer additions a return for Lawrence could be a smart move from the Londoners.

They played their cards close to their chest in the winter transfer window. QPR refused to splash out once again but with their promotion bid now on the rocks, some summer spending might be necessary this year.

Lawrence is a classy player who can create and score goals, and in an attacking set-up under Mark Warburton he could really flourish.

And QPR fans may be anxious of Chris Willock or even Ilias Chair attracting interest in the summer, so Lawrence could be an ideal replacement for either going into the next campaign.

The R’s would have to move fast to make it happen, but it could be a really shrewd signing for them.