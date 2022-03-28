Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says Hector Kyprianou might “need a rest”.

Leyton Orient extended their impressive run of form with a 2-0 home win over Barrow over the weekend thanks to goals from in-form pair Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou.

Kyprianou, 20, played the full 90 minutes again to help his side pick up another three points.

He has enjoyed plenty of first-team football this season and has made 39 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five assists.

Wellens has hinted that he may need a breather as his side prepare to face his former club Oldham Athletic tomorrow night.

He has said, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“Every time Hector makes a tackle he seems to be injured! I don’t know whether he wants to lie down for a minute so everyone sees it’s him who made the tackle or he’s actually genuinely hurt.

“He’s gets a knock and then he comes through the door and he’s fine. He might even need a rest. I thought Hector was really good again.”

Key player for Leyton Orient

Kyprianou has established himself as a key player for Leyton Orient over the past couple of seasons.

He joined the London club back in 2015 having previously had a spell on the books of the academy at Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Cyprus youth international has since had loan stints away from Brisbane Road at Harlow Town, Bishop’s Stortford Town and Hampton & Richmond Borough to gain experience before breaking into the senior side.

Leyton Orient have turned a corner under Wellens and their decision to part company with Kenny Jackett looks like it was the right one.

They are unbeaten in their last seven league games and have risen away from any potential relegation danger.

The O’s take on an Oldham Athletic side tomorrow who have lost their last six league games on the spin under John Sheridan and are 23rd in the table.

Wellens managed the North West club from September 2017 to June 2018.