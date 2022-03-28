Fulham are reportedly eyeing up a move for Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pope, 29, is on the Cottagers’ radar as they prepare for a return to the Premier League, according to The Sun.

It is said that Marco Silva is hoping to get ahead on recruitment planning so Fulham can do their business early, and Pope is a player of interest. Burnley are in serious danger of relegation to the Championship, potentially opening the door for key players like Pope to depart Turf Moor.

Pope has been a standout star for Burnley during his time with the club, keeping 51 clean sheets in 144 appearances since joining from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2016.

His performances for the Clarets have made him a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squad over the past few years, making seven appearances while mainly serving as a back-up option to Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

Many will already know of Pope’s abilities, but take a look at some of his best highlights in the video below to see what he could bring to Fulham if the rumours materialise this summer…