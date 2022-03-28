Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says Luton Town loan man Dion Pereira is a “talented boy”.

Bradford City swooped to sign the winger from Luton Town in the January transfer window.

Pereira, 23, was given the green light to leave his parent club on a deal until the end of the season to get some game time under his belt.

He has since made four appearances for the League Two side since his winter switch.

Bradford City brought the attacker on during their last game against Newport County over the weekend which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Hughes delivered his verdict on Pereira after the match and said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post:

“Dion’s unpredictable, he’s a talented boy and at the top end of the pitch you want a little bit of spontenaity and off-the-cuff work sometimes.”

Luton Town situation

Luton Town signed Pereira in 2020 but he has struggled for game time with the Championship outfit, hence why he was allowed to leave on loan.

He has mainly been used by their U23s team and has made just two appearances for Nathan Jones’ side since his switch to Kenilworth Road.

The Hertfordshire-born man started his career on the books at local side Watford and rose up through the youth ranks at Vicarage Road before playing twice for their senior side.

Pereira then moved over to America in 2019 and had a 12-month spell at Atlanta United before heading back to England.

His current stint at Bradford City is a good opportunity to get some regular minutes and show what he is capable of doing in the Football League.

The Bantams don’t have much to play for now and are back in action on Saturday against Bristol Rovers away.