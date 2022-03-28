Huddersfield Town have been the Championship’s surprise package this season, sticking around in the top-six of the table throughout the campaign.

Huddersfield Town have blossomed under Carlos Corberan this season. The Terriers currently occupy 4th place of the Championship standings after a mini dip in form going into this international break.

The club are winless in four in all competitions, losing their last two league outings without scoring.

Either way, the summer ahead promises to be a busy one for the Terriers with either a Premier League campaign to ready for, or another top-six charge.

Here we look at what Huddersfield Town’s starting XI could look like ahead of next season…

Town have a number of players out of contract in the summer, one of which being Naby Sarr. Examiner Live reporter Steven Chicken has recently backed Sarr to leave in the summer when his deal expires – other out of contract names at Huddersfield Town include Jamal Blackman, Harry Toffolo and Josh Koroma.

Defensively then, Corberan could well be in need of some additions in the summer, but one player who could definitely bolster the Town back-line next season is Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who’s impressed on loan at Rotherham United this season.

In midfielder, this summer may be the summer that Town finally lose Lewis O’Brien. He’s been attracting top flight interest for a number of months now and after another impressive showing in the Championship, Huddersfield will surely be expecting a battle to keep hold of him beyond this season.

Elsewhere, loan departures will hurt the club in the summer, with the likes of Levi Colwill and and Danel Sinani set to return to their parent clubs.

A couple of players linked with a move to Yorkshire though include Dutch midfielder Zian Flemming and Guiseley youngster Josh Stones.

Huddersfield made moves to sign Flemming in January but were knocked back, whilst Town have been linked alongside Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the race to sign Stones.

Corberan’s side are shrewd operators in the transfer window so expect there to be plenty more loans and free agents arriving in the summer, which will plug certain gaps in the side and hopefully make for an improved starting XI next time round.