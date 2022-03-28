West Brom defender Matt Clarke has said there have been some “harsh words” from manager Steve Bruce and among the players amid their drop away from the Championship promotion push.

After their relegation from the Premier League, it seemed as though West Brom were on their way to an immediate top-flight return.

Under Valerien Ismael, the Baggies went undefeated in their first 10 Championship games, but a dramatic drop off in form saw them fall away from the automatic promotion spots and eventually the play-offs, costing Ismael his job.

Now, with the club sat in 12th place and under the management of former Aston Villa and Newcastle United boss Bruce, it looks as though they are too far away to mount a late charge for promotion.

Amid their drop, loaned-in defender Clarke has now revealed there have been some “harsh words” both from Bruce and among the players.

As quoted by the Express and Star, the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee stated that the players understand the need for some “home truths” given their current position, saying:

“We’ve needed some harsh words from the gaffer at times and among ourselves.

“There’s been a few home truths told because that’s where we’re at.

“There’s enough of us here who are experienced enough to know it can’t always be happy, jolly, fun sessions. You have to do the nasty bits and we’ve been through those sessions now.”

Looking to next season

Unless the Baggies pull off a brilliant feat, they will be playing Championship football next season, so one eye will surely be on making preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.

Bruce is under contract at The Hawthorns until the end of next season but it remains to be seen if the club believe he is the man to bring them forward, while a crop of fresh faces will be wanted to help freshen up the ranks for a promotion charge next season.

The sooner West Brom can put this season behind them the better. But, until then, the Baggies will be hoping to finish this campaign as strongly as possible to take some momentum with them into the summer.