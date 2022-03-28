Kyle Letheren says he has missed out on a move to Aberdeen since his exit from Morecambe.

The goalkeeper left Morecambe last month after mutually terminating his contract.

Letheren, 34, is a free agent but can’t sign for another club until the summer unless he drops into non-league.

Aberdeen have recently given him a call but he was unable to put pen-to-paper with the Scottish Premiership side.

He has said, as per a report by the Daily Record:

“I was due to sign for Aberdeen until the end of the season but it turns out I can’t. It’s a shame because that would’ve been a great move for me.”

He added: “You’ve got to be a free agent before the transfer window closes if you want to sign for another club. I’ve been offered to sign for a few non-league teams but I’d rather wait and see what else comes along in the summer.”

Morecambe spell

Morecambe landed the experienced stopper in January 2021 and he helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first season at the club.

He was their number one during the first-half of this campaign in League One but saw his game time dry up at the end of last year.

The Welshman spent just over 12 months on the books at the Mazuma Stadium and made 38 appearances in all competitions before his departure.

Letheren started out as a youngster at Swansea City before permanent spells at Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle.

His career has since been split between both England and Scotland with stints at Kilmarnock, Dundee, Blackpool, York City, Plymouth Argyle, Salford City and Chesterfield.

Aberdeen were keen to lure him back up the border to add another body into their goalkeeping department but any potential move now will have to wait.

Letheren left behind a Morecambe side who are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the third tier under Derek Adams. They are currently 22nd in the table and are two points from safety with seven games left to play.