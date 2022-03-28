Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Corey Blackett-Taylor was causing “so much havoc” in their win over Doncaster Rovers over the weekend.

Charlton Athletic won 1-0 thanks to striker Jayden Stockley’s goal in the second-half.

The Addicks have now won their last three games on the spin in League One.

They have risen any from any potential relegation danger and will be eyeing a strong end to the season before switching their focus to recruitment in the summer.

Jackson was full of praise for Blackett-Taylor on Saturday after the win in Yorkshire and said, as per a report by London News Online:

“He’s very difficult to defend against. He’s in great form, he’s enjoying his football, enjoying the role. We try and provide and play a way that gets people like that on the ball, which we did really well. I was really pleased with how we got him the football today.

“Then it’s down to him. He’s playing wing-back but he’s a winger, isn’t he? That’s how we use him. He gave them an incredibly tough time. They made a change at half-time because he was causing so much havoc.”

Hit at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic signed Blackett-Taylor on a free transfer last summer after he parted company with League Two side Tranmere Rovers at the end of the last campaign.

He has since adapted well to the step up to the third tier and has turned out to be an inspired signing by the London club.

The former Aston Villa man has made 28 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a single goal and three assists.

He missed a few games last month due to injury and the Addicks missed him as they went on a poor run of form. However, he is back in the side now and has helped them to start picking up some wins.

Next up for Jackson’s side is a game this weekend against Lincoln City at The Valley, followed by an away trip to AFC Wimbledon next Tuesday.