Millwall could yet snatch a spot in the top-six this season after coming into form at the right time under Gary Rowett.

The Millwall boss is in his third season at at the club, and with just eight games of the season remaining he finds his side in 10th and only four points outside the top-six.

This season had started slowly for the Lions but they’re looking good now, picking up 23 points in their last nine outings.

So what could the summer hold for Millwall? Promotion or not, the summer ahead could be a busy one for the club, and here we look at what Rowett’s possible Millwall XI could look like ahead of next season…

Millwall have a number of players out of contract in the summer, most notably Jed Wallace. The midfielder looks set to quit Millwall after six years with the club and replacing his creativity will be a tough task for Rowett.

But one player who could replace his goals is January target Papa Habib Gueyey – reports claims Millwall has made a £1.5million bid for the Senegalese attacker back in January and whilst Rowett denied those reports, he did confirm his side’s interest in the 22-year-old.

Millwall haven’t been linked with many names this season but Gueye was one, and he could easily come back onto the club’s radar in the summer.

Elsewhere, Rowett has previously suggested that he’s keen to make Benik Afobe’s loan stay permanent – the man on loan from Stoke City has scored eight Championship goals this season and he too has hinted at a permanent transfer to The Den.

With so few players linked with a move to Millwall, Rowett could yet find himself with largely the same squad that he’s used since his arrival at the club.

Bartosz Bialkowski, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and Scott Malone are all mainstays along the back-line, with youngsters Dan McNamara and Billy Mitchell having cemented their places in the side this season.

Mason Bennett has become a focal point of Millwall’s attack but his striking partner for the last outing v Stoke City, Tyler Burey, could well be on the move this summer with Brentford linked.

Loan names are set to leave a gap in Rowett’s side next season, notably Dan Ballard at the back. But replacing them with some more loans and possibly some shrewd free agents in the summer, and Millwall’s starting XI for the 2022/23 season becomes clearer.