Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has said the club are closing the net in on a new Head of Recruitment after Lee Turnbull’s departure.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Peterborough United had swooped in to recruit Turnbull. The 54-year-old is now the Head of Opposition Scouting and Analysis at the Weston Homes Stadium, leaving Hartlepool United without a Head of Recruitment.

However, a positive update has now emerged on the Pools’ hunt for a new appointment.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Hartlepool United boss Lee stated that he will be “delighted” if they can get the appointment over the line, saying the process has begun to bring them in. Here’s what he had to say.

“The January window was all about bringing players in but since then my focus, in between all the games we’ve been playing, has been on retaining and building for next season.

“Lee Turnbull leaving to go to Peterborough didn’t help but we are in process of bringing somebody else in which if we do, I’ll be delighted with the appointment if we can get it over the line.”

In fact, later in the interview, Lee was phoned by the leading candidate, going on to insist that “lots of planning” is going on ahead of the summer transfer window.

Building for the future

Barring anything extraordinary, Hartlepool United will be playing League Two football again next season after consolidating their place back in the Football League with a strong first campaign back in the fourth tier.

Lee’s side currently sit in 13th and will be hoping to use this season as a foundation to build on moving forward. The Pools’ ambition will be maintaining their place in League Two before starting to challenge towards the top end of the table.

Work is already being done to bring new players in and to keep players on board, Lee has said, and it will be hoped that the eventual appointment of a new Head of Recruitment can help Hartlepool United kick on with putting those plans into place.