Sheffield United’s loaned out youngster Ismaili Coulibaly returned to South Yorkshire last week to train with his parent club, as detailed in a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield United brought the midfielder back from his loan spell away to take a look at him.

Coulibaly, 21, has spent this season in Belgium with Beerschot and has been a hit with the Antwerp-based club.

He is due to return to Bramall Lane for good this summer when the current campaign ends.

Sheffield United situation

Sheffield United swooped to sign Coulibaly in September 2020 on a three-year deal from Sarpsborg 08 as one for the future.

He has never made a senior appearance for the Blades and has been out on loan at Beerschot since his switch to England.

The former Mali youth international has made 42 appearances in all competitors for the Belgian First Division A outfit to date and has chipped in with five goals and two assists.

Prior to his move to Sheffield United, he started out at CS Duguwolofila in his native country before spending three years on the books at Sarpsborg in Norway before earning himself a big move.

Coulibaly will provide the Blades with another option in midfield for next season and they have a decision to make on his future when he returns.

They could either keep him for their first-team or loan him out again to get more experience under his belt.

His contract with Paul Heckingbottom’s side expires in June 2023 which is the end of next term.