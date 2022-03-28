Blackburn Rovers loan star Jan Paul van Hecke has withdrawn from Holland’s U21 squad, it has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old has been a huge hit since joining Blackburn Rovers on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Although injury delayed van Hecke’s introduction at the start of the campaign, he has gone on to become a firm favourite among the Ewood Park faithful. Across all competitions, the centre-back has played 26 times, helping keep 12 clean sheets and chipping in with one goal.

His performances earned him a maiden call-up to The Netherlands’ U21 squad this month, and he was an unused substitute in a 0-0 draw against Bulgaria’s U21s last week. But now, as confirmed by the Jong Oranje, van Hecke has been forced to drop out of the squad.

It is said that the Blackburn Rovers loan man dropped out of training on Sunday, forcing him to withdraw from the squad through injury.

The last thing Blackburn Rovers needed…

At such a crucial time in the season, losing van Hecke comes as a hammer blow to Tony Mowbray’s side.

Not only has he been a key player on the pitch, but he’s a highly popular player among supporters. With Rovers still in the fight for the play-offs, having all their key players available is crucial, so it will be hoped that van Hecke’s injury is nothing serious and that he can return to action sooner rather than later.

After the international break, Blackburn Rovers return to action with an important trip to Coventry City.