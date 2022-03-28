Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign Fulham prodigy Fabio Carvalho at the end of the season, Football Insider has reported.

During the January transfer window, it looked as though the Fulham star was destined for Anfield, only for a move to fall through late on.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has maintained hope of bringing Carvalho in during the summer transfer window, previously saying that it would be “crazy” to just drop their interest in the attacking midfielder.

Now, Football Insider has reported on Monday morning that a big step has been taken towards a summer deal.

The report states that Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to bring Carvalho in when his contract expires at the end of the season. It is added that both the Championship leaders and the Premier League title challenges are keen to agree a fee themselves as they look to avoid letting it be decided by an independent tribunal.

The task at hand…

While it seems as though a move away from Craven Cottage awaits Carvalho, there is still work to be done with Fulham.

The 19-year-old has remained a key part of Marco Silva’s title-chasing side after a pretty hectic January transfer window, and he will have an important role to play in helping Fulham make an immediate return to the Premier League.

It looks as though Fulham are destined for promotion, barring a late collapse. As it stands, Silva’s men are eight points clear of 2nd placed Bournemouth and a hefty 14 ahead of 3rd placed Luton Town. However, after dropping points against West Brom and Barnsley, Silva and co will be determined to get back on track and end the season in strong fashion.

After the international break, Fulham return to action against QPR, who are fighting for a spot in the play-offs.