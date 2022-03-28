Following Saturday’s 1-0 victory against promotion chasing Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town’s own top-six ambitions have been reignited.

Captain fantastic Sam Morsy produced the games decisive moment, firing home from close range following James Norwood’s low delivery.

Despite the scoreline suggesting the game was a tight affair, Kieran McKenna’s side spurned several opportunities to extend their advantage.

It’s been Ipswich Town’s Achilles heel this season missing gilt-edged opportunities. With more ruthlessness in the final-third, they could have been sitting comfortably in the play-off positions.

With the Blues’ 11 games unbeaten heading into their last six matches, the steam train shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

During exciting times for the football club, here we take a look at three areas Ipswich Town must look to bolster in the summer…

Striker

The first and arguably most important area for Ipswich Town to target this summer.

With striking duo James Norwood (option to extend by 12 months) and Kayden Jackson’s deals due to expire at the end of the season while Macauley Bonne is due back at his parent club QPR, the Tractor Boys would be in desperate need for some striking reinforcements.

Former AFC Wimbledon talisman Joe Pigott, a summer arrival at Portman Road, has failed to recapture his sparkling form which captured Ipswich Town’s attention.

Connor Chaplin’s attacking versatility means he can also operate through the middle despite McKenna favouring Chaplin playing behind a single number nine.

Who they should target in this position: Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, who’s entering his final year of his contract, should be on their radar in my opinion after scoring 20 goals this term.

Creativity in midfield

With creative linchpin Bersant Celina set to return to his parent club Dijon in the summer, additional flair and unpredictability would be required if the former Swansea City man departs East Anglia.

Despite Morsy and his current midfield compatriot Tyreeq Bakinson forming a great partnership in the middle, adding someone who can pull the strings from deep midfield or in an advanced role could be a clever bit of business.

Who they should target in this position: In terms of players they should target in this position, Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes would be a wonderful addition for the Blues, with his versatility and quality from midfield catching the eye on many occasions in Karl Robinson’s outstanding U’s side.

Left wing-back

Providing great balance both offensively and defensively, Ipswich Town’s back three looks set to stay beyond this campaign.

Current left wing-back regular Dominic Thompson, 21, looks to be heading back to Brentford leaving a vacancy in his wake.

With injuries hindering other left wing-back option Matt Penny throughout large portions of this season, bolstering this area should be considered a priority.

Adding in this area would also allow promising prospect Bailey Clements to continue finding his feet at senior level with another potential loan spell away from the club.

Who they should target in this position: Forest Green wing-back Nicky Cadden has had a stunning individual campaign, recording six goals and 10 assists and is a player who Ipswich Town should target.