At this point in the season, everything is at doubt for Blackburn Rovers. Their promotion hopes are on a cliff edge as the sharks around them circle with games in hand and the necessary form to outclass the boys in blue and white.

In contrast to their downturn in recent months, there is one certainty at Ewood Park and that is the requirement of reinforcements, both on and off the pitch, in the summer window.

With contracts ending and transfer rumours circulating, here are the three positions that Blackburn Rovers must bolster in the summer transfer window…

Right-back

For over five years, Ryan Nyambe has been a stalwart within the Rovers defensive line, having arrived at the club at age 13 from his native Namibia. However, with his contract concluding at the end of the 2021/22 season, Rovers will be without a surefire starting XI right-back.

Joe Rankin-Costello has recently returned from injury but has looked a shadow of his former self and is unsettled and between positions.

Rovers did recruit two new right-backs in January but with caveats: 23-year-old James Brown arrived on a free from Drogheda United but is yet to play for the senior team, and Deyovasio Zeefuik has looked promising but is only on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Whether Mowbray continues with his current system of playing wing-backs or returns to a back-four, it is safe to say an experienced and permanent addition is required at right-back for Rovers.

Centre-back

The back three line-up of new captain Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton and Brighton loanee Jan Paul Van Hecke has impressed the Rovers faithful massively all season, even in the campaign’s lower moments.

However, this powerful trio is set to be slashed to a solo act for Wharton, with van Hecke set to return back to Brighton and Lenihan’s contract expiring at season’s end, and a new agreement looking increasingly unlikely.

Aside from Wharton, the only remaining first-team option is an ageing Daniel Ayala.

To ensure any success or stability next year, Rovers must set all sights on new centre-backs.

Striker

The biggest story to come from Ewood Park this season has been the goal-scoring prowess of Ben Brereton Diaz, netting 20 goals by January.

Brereton Diaz supplied the goals that buoyed Blackburn’s promotion charge but without him, the well has run dry.

Sam Gallagher has occasionally supplied a key goal, as have wingers Read Khadra and Tyrhys Dolan, but there has been no clear striker under the new system – with Gallagher, a striker, being shunted out wide.

With eyes from elsewhere on Brereton Diaz, Rovers may well cash in this summer, and with question marks around Gallagher and the overall set-up, bringing in an out-and-out striker may clear up a few organisational issues.