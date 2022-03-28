Forest Green Rovers’ focus on automatic promotion seems to be coming a fast reality, but they will need to keep a close eye on next season too.

As it stands, Rob Edwards’ side sit four points clear at the top of League Two with a game in hand on the team below, and it is looking ever more likely that they will be getting promoted.

However, with a view to next term, we take a look at three positions they must look to bolster in the summer.

Centre-Back

Forest Green already notably have one of the best defences in the fourth tier and their position in the league clearly shows it.

The regular centre-backs already consist of Jordan Moore-Taylor, Baily Cargill, Udoka Godwin-Malife and Dom Bernard. Although, this may not be enough for the Rovers if they are to be promoted to League One.

Throughout the season Moore-Taylor, Godwin-Malife and Bernard have all picked up different injuries at different times and have been a bit light at the back in certain games. Personally, they could do with a slightly quicker centre-back on the left hand side of the defence as teams have quickly broken down that area multiple times.

Right Wing-Back

This season, Forest Green have been lucky enough to have Kane Wilson playing at right wing-back with him having the most assists in the league so far, but he is out of contract in the summer and is looking incredibly likely to leave the club to go potentially go to a Championship side, with Bristol City linked.

Without him, Forest Green have had to play Godwin-Malife as a right wing-back but he is less effective. They will need to replace Wilson if he goes.

Left Wing-Back

Forest Green have had Nicky Cadden playing at left wing-back this season and his quality performances have been a key asset to their success this season. However, the team again have little replacements to fill in for Cadden when he has been injured etc.

The only other option that they have had to replace Cadden this year is Taylor Allen. He filled in for Cadden when they played away at Port Vale, and you could clearly see that the same level of creativity that Cadden obtains was not there on that evening.

Again, if Forest Green are to be promoted, they need more depth in that position.