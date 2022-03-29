Swansea City’s season is practically over at this point, with nothing else to play for, and so the club will surely be turning their attention to the summer ahead.

The Swans have had an underwhelming season so far, with the transition of playing style being one of the key factors in that.

The players utilised under Steve Cooper don’t possess the technical ability Martin wants in his squad, and the fanbase recognises that this will take a couple of windows to rectify.

So the summer window is an incredibly important window for Martin and his team.

Here are three positions where the Swans should focus on improving in the summer:

Centre-back

The Swans have been on the hunt for a new look defence since the summer, with the loan additions of Rhys Williams and Finley Burns among that search.

Neither of these signings have really worked out though, with Williams being called back to their parent club in January which made the way for Burns to be loaned to the Swans.

So Martin will be on the hunt once again in the summer for another new, technically-gifted defender to bolster this position, especially considering the fact that he’s utilised two natural full-backs there for the majority of the season.

Attacking midfielder

This position isn’t one that’s necessarily obvious to improve with the performances of Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe who’ve slotted in there recently.

But with Paterson’s contract debacle still looming over the Swans, and the potential that he could leave either way with interest from higher up the league, along with Piroe who may attract interest, there’s a need to add quality in this part of the field.

There’s also the fact that the Swans have only won a single game without playing Paterson this season, showing how reliant they are on him.

Right wing-back

This one comes without any real shock, Swansea City’s only natural right sided wing-back is currently on loan at the club.

While there are rumblings of that wing-back, Cyrus Christie, wanting to stay after his loan spell at the club and the expiry of his contract at Fulham, having to use a centre-back as the club’s back-up right wing-back likely isn’t their most desired outcome.