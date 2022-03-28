If Newport County want to realise their League One dream next season, it would be wise to strengthen the squad in what will be a busy upcoming summer transfer window.

With seven games left for the season and a hectic push for promotion rightfully engulfing the minds of everyone at the club, it would be unfair to criticise gaffer James Rowberry and his staff for embracing a tunnelled vision approach to the matter at hand.

But regardless of the Exiles’ ability to break their promotion voo-doo, they will still need to plan ahead for some much needed summer signings if they are to have a second successful season under their rookie boss.

With a squad full of loanees and out of contract players, it’s safe to say that some new arrivals will be desperately needed at Rodney Parade. Let’s take a look at the three positions which need the most reinforcing.

Midfielder

The trio of loan stars Oliver Cooper, Finn Azaaz and Jake Cain have come to dominate the middle of the park for Newport County this season. Making a combined total of 86 appearances across all competitions and each becoming a key part of the match day eleven.

But with their time in South Wales due to end, Rowberry will be wanting to fill in the hole left by the soon-to-be departing youngsters. Especially the gap left by the departing attacking duo of Cooper and Azaz, who have contributed a combined total of seven goals and 14 assists so far in this campaign.

Striker

It might seem strange to call for another striker when you take into account the goal scoring exploits of star man Dominic Telford, who has been on fire this season with 24 goals in 30 appearances this season. But with the 25-year-old out of contract in the summer, Newport County will have to work hard to keep away the prying eyes of clubs higher up in the table in order to keep a hold of their star man.

With an injury prone Courtney-Baker-Richardson and the soon departing loanees Rob Street and Timmy Abrahams making up the rest of County’s forward options, it makes even more sense why Rowberry would be wise to look out for another forward this summer.

Centre-back

One area where the South Wales outfit have been lacking in is in the defensive third of the pitch. With an average of 1.3 goals conceded per game according to WhoScored, it’s clear that Newport County’s backline could do with some strengthening.

Whilst the Exiles have been able to secure the service of club talisman Mickey Demetriou for another season, the arrival of some much needed extra defensive cover would not go amiss in the face of the potential gaps left behind by the departing Jon Pask, who is set to return to his parent club Coventry City at the end of the season, and soon-to-be out of contract James Clark.