Leyton Orient’s main focus will be on ensuring survival for next season but they will be keeping one eye on next term too.

After three consecutive wins and unbeaten since the end of February, Leyton Orient are likely to be only a couple of wins away from guaranteeing their place in League Two for another year.

As it stands, Richie Wellens’ side sit in 17th place in the table, 15 points away from the bottom two with a game in hand on many teams around them.

However, with a view to the next campaign, we take a look at three positions Leyton Orient must look to bolster in the summer:

Right-back

While there are three options at right-back at the moment, the chances are that it is an area Wellens will be looking to address this summer.

Currently, centre-back Adam Thompson is deputising at right-back in the absence of Tom James who is out with a long-term injury. Both James and Thompson are out of contract in the summer, and while both could easily extend it would make sense for the club to take notice of other options.

Central midfield

At times this season, the midfield areas of the pitch have been Leyton Orient’s downfall. Injuries and illness have played a part, especially with mainstay Craig Clay forced out long-term. They need more competition and depth in this department.

With captain Darren Pratley and Callum Reilly both out of contract in the summer, it would leave them with just one midfielder over the age of 21 in that area, so it is vital for the O’s to secure a quality midfielder in order to balance an inexperienced midfield.

Winger

Under the previous management regime, which made use of a five-at-the-back formation, there was no need for wingers as the wing backs (Theo Archibald and Tom James usually) would provide the wide outlets. However, Wellens’ new system seems to require them.

As it stands currently, Leyton Orient have no out-and-out senior wide men tied down to next season. Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou have so far been utilised in rotation in attacking midfield, up front or out wide under Wellens.