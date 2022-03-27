West Brom face a pressing summer ahead, with the future of manager Steve Bruce still unclear.

Bruce has only been in charge of West Brom for a few weeks. But already, there’s widespread discussion about his future at The Hawthorns.

The club are said to be considering their options ahead of this summer after falling out of promotion contention under Bruce, whose side have dropped down into 12th.

Whether or not Bruce is in charge ahead of next season, West Brom have a lot of work to do again in the summer – here’s what their starting XI could possibly look like going into the 2022/23 season…

The biggest and most ongoing bit of transfer news at West Brom is the future of Sam Johnstone. The England man looks set to leave in the summer and replacing him could be tricky – Bruce has Josh Griffiths and Alex Palmer as his next best options, though it remains to be seen if either will be entrusted as the Baggies’ no.1 next season.

Elsewhere, Bruce could find himself largely with the same side going into the next, hopefully with the inclusion of Daryl Dike.

West Brom are said to be in the race to sign Spurs’ Cameron Carter-Vickers – the USA centre-back has impressed on loan at Celtic and would be a really keen addition to the West Brom side, with him and Dara O’Shea sounding like a formidable central pairing.

Elsewhere, Bruce is reportedly weighing up a move for Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff – the midfielder is out of favour at Bruce’s former club and could be available in the summer.

West Brom’s central options have varied this season. Alex Mowatt has fallen out of form, but Jake Livermore looks set to stay on and it also looks like the Baggies will sign Jayson Molumby permanently from Brighton.

Andy Carroll’s future remains unclear as it stands, with the striker currently out injured.

For West Brom then, there could be few important changes to their starting line up going into next season. The board really has to bring in some names to keep the fans on board, and with a potential managerial change in the offing we could see some widespread changes at the club.