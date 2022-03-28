While Bournemouth are currently focused on assuring their return to the Premier League, it’s clear that they may need to keep one eye on the summer transfer window ahead.

With some tough games left to play, the Cherries are currently sat 2nd in the table, six points clear of nearest challengers Luton Town and with games in hand. Although the job is not quite done yet, Bournemouth will be happy with their placement as the season reaches its climax.

However, we’ll take a moment to look forward to next season, and at three positions Bournemouth must bolster in the summer.

Goalkeeper

While some might say that it is unfair on Mark Travers to be requesting a new goalkeeper in the summer, this is not a criticism on how the Irish international has performed. After all, keeping 14 clean sheets in a division like the championship is no mean feat.

However, it is clear the club has aspirations of securing their status as a Premier League club once again, and having a goalkeeper who has only played once in that division is a risk. While Bournemouth may be willing to show their faith in Travers should they reach the top flight, they may be looking into a few back-up options.

Centre-back

Currently, Bournemouth have a number of centre-back options, with Nat Phillips putting in some good displays since his loan move in January, whilst Lloyd Kelly and Gary Cahill look as solid as ever. However, with Kelly constantly being linked with a move away from the south coast, and Cahill’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Bournemouth may need to be looking into other options should they not be able to keep two of their key players.

Although it seems Nat Phillips may be brought in on a permanent deal when the window opens, there is still a need for at least one other centre-back. The good news is that there are plenty of options, with many quality players available on a free transfer or for a very small fee.

Creative midfielder

Despite Bournemouth having a fair few midfield options, they don’t have many options to play in an advanced role, which has been apparent across a few games this season. Initially, Ryan Christie was bought to play the part, but he has been shifted across to the right for the majority of this season. With Christie, as well as Emiliano Marcondes, there aren’t too many forward-thinking midfielders at the club, even if Lewis Cook tries his best at times, so this is a purchase they should be thinking of with the prospect of Premier League football looming.

Reports suggest that the Cherries are looking into the signing of Huddersfield captain Lewis O’Brien, although they may face competition from Leeds United and Wolves. Todd Cantwell has also looked promising since his arrival in January on loan from Norwich, so there are a few options Bournemouth could be looking into ahead of the summer.