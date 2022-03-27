Bournemouth currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table, with Scott Parker’s side looking good to go on and earn promotion to the Premier League.

It’s been an up and down season for Bournemouth so far. Parker’s side have shown a lot of inconsistencies but have managed to hang on to 2nd place for the vast majority of the season.

The Cherries went into this international break on the back of four games unbeaten to open up a six-point gap to Luton Town in 3rd, with Bournemouth having games in hand on the rest of the top-six too.

With a probable Premier League season on the horizon, we look at what Bournemouth’s starting XI might look like going into the next campaign…

Perhaps the biggest transfer story at Bournemouth at the moment is Newcastle United’s interest in Lloyd Kelly. Reports have continued to link the Magpies with Kelly and it now looks a certainty that Eddie Howe will raid his former club for the centre-back this season.

That will no doubt leave a gap in Parker’s defence, and with Chris Mepham’s future unclear it looks as though Parker will need to sign a central defender in the summer.

Elsewhere, it seems like Parker wants to buy a central midfielder in the summer – he made moves to sign Joe Rothwell in January who sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire in the summer, with Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien also linked.

And the Cherries have been linked with RKC Waalwijk left-back Ahmed Touba.

Defensively then, Bournemouth could look very different going into the next season, Losing Steve Cook earlier in the campaign, and now looking likely to lose Kelly and Mepham in the summer will leave Parker light on defensive options.

Bournemouth have plenty of attacking options and still have Kieffer Moore to return form injury. Midfield options are well in supply too but another central addition would be helpful, with either Rothwell or O’Brien fitting that bill.

For Bournemouth, there’s plenty to be excited about ahead of the summer, but plenty of work to be done too.