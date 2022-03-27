Burnley ‘would be reluctant’ to sell Nick Pope in the summer amid emerging interest from Championship leaders Fulham.

Pope, 29, has been linked with a move to Fulham ahead of next season.

The Sun claim that Marco Silva’s side are weighing up a £20million move for Pope ahead of their inevitable promotion to the Premier League.

Now though, a report from LancsLive has provided Burnley’s stance on the potential transfer.

They write that Sean Dyche’s side would be reluctant to sell the England shot-stopper, and that they are keen to extend Pope’s stay at the club – Pope’s current contract expires in 2023, though Burnley have a one-year option and have already began discussions to extend his stay.

The same report however goes to write that ‘no decision is expected to be taken in the coming weeks’, and that ‘relegation would obviously change the picture for Pope’.

Burnley currently sit in 19th place of the Premier League table.

LancsLive went on to confirm the £20million price tag suggested by The Sun.