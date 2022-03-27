Charlton Athletic swooped to sign Elliot Lee from Luton Town on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Charlton Athletic landed him in preparation for this campaign to add more competition and depth in attacking areas.

Lee, 27, has enjoyed plenty of first-team football at The Valley since his switch and has made 37 appearances in all competitions.

He has chipped in with four goals and four assists and his loan club have a decision to make as to whether they will sign him permanent or let him head out the exit door.

Will Charlton Athletic look to sign him this summer?

Nothing has been said in regards to Charlton Athletic pursuing a long-term move for Lee since November. Boss Johnnie Jackson said in an an interview with the CAFC Supporter’s Trust:

“We will start discussions with and about Elliot Lee soon. He is a player I really like and he loves playing here.”

Lee has proven to be a useful player to have in and around the squad this term. He isn’t a prolific goal scorer but is experienced and knows what it takes to get out of League One.

He is due to return to Kenilworth Road this summer as the Addicks don’t hold an option to buy him when his loan deal expires. This means that they would have to strike an agreement with him and his parent club if he was to return permanently.

Luton Town don’t tend to expose the length of their players’ contracts so it is unknown when Lee’s deal runs out with Nathan Jones’ side. He penned his last contract extension back in 2020 but has slipped down the pecking order since then due to the abundance of options they have in his position.

Time will tell whether the Addicks try and lure him back this summer. They made it three wins on the spin yesterday with a 1-0 away win at Doncaster Rovers and Lee came off the bench in the second-half.