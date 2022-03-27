Nottingham Forest could yet be readying themselves for a Premier League campaign in the summer, so we could see a lot of comings and goings at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table. Steve Cooper’s side have games in hand on many of the sides above them however, with just three points separating them and Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

With promotion very much on the cards, we take a look at what Nottingham Forest’s starting XI could look like going into the next season…

Unfortunately for Cooper, it looks as though he could lose a handful of his key players in the summer – especially so if his side miss out on promotion.

The likes of Djed Spence, James Garner and Keinan Davis will all return to their parent clubs, though Max Lowe has suggested that he’d be open to make his loan from Sheffield United permanent.

As well as that, both Joe Worrall and Brennan Johnson have attracted serious Premier League interest this season.

Cooper’s Nottingham Forest XI could look markedly different next season then. Some of the names linked with a move to the club include Emmanuel Longelo from West Ham, though that move seems dependent on Worrall’s summer, with names like AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni, Millwall’s Jed Wallace and Blackpool’s Josh Bowler all linked.

Forest also made a move for Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo in January, but it seems as though the likes of Celtic and West Ham are now leading that particular transfer chase.

Bowler could yet become an ideal replacement for Johnson – playing in a more compeitive team in the Championship, Bowler could really progress in this Forest side.

Wallace meanwhile was wanted by Cooper in January. He looks set to leave the London club in the summer and Forest could be a good fit for the attacking midfielder.

Expect Ethan Horvath to be Cooper’s no.1 in the summer, with Lowe potentially at left-back and Scott McKenna in the middle. There’ll be gaps if Worrall and Spence both leave, and in midfield too when Garner departs – Wallace could fill the void left by Garner.

Up front, Davis will need replacing and so Forest will need a striker in the summer.

Forest have a good side but they’ve relied on loans quite heavily this season, and it could see the Reds struggle next time round, especially if they don’t earn promotion this season.