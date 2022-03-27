Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says Paul Smyth has the potential to be the “best player in the league”.

Leyton Orient’s dream start to life under their new manager continued yesterday with a 2-0 win over Barrow at home.

Smyth, 24, opened the scoring early in the second-half with a superb curling strike.

In-form striker Ruel Sotiriou doubled the hosts’ lead later on in the game.

Wellens was full of praise for Smyth after the game and said, as per a report by the Newham Recorder:

“He has the potential to be the best player in the league. His injuries have obviously frustrated him this season but lets finish the season strongly with him, manage his minutes so we don’t have nothing recurring.

“Lets bring him back next year firing because he has the potential to be the best in the league.”

Leyton Orient star

Leyton Orient have been carefully managing Smyth’s game time over recent games but he has been enjoying plenty of minutes since Wellens came in.

The Northern Ireland international joined the club last summer on a free transfer after his contract at Championship side QPR expired at the end of last season.

He has endured a frustrating first year with the O’s and has managed only three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, he is showing the quality that he possesses at the moment and will be eager to make a strong end to the season so show what he’s all about.

Leyton Orient have turned a corner since making the tough decision to sack Kenny Jackett and have risen well away from any potential relegation danger.

They are currently 17th in the league table and are a comfortable 15 points above the drop zone with eight games left to play.

The O’s haven’t lost for seven matches and are back in action on Tuesday night against Wellens’ old club Oldham Athletic away.