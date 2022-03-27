Barrow boss Phil Brown says says they will stay up if they win all their remaining home games.

Barrow’s new manager wants to make Holker Street a fortress between now and the end of the season.

The Bluebirds have eight games left to play of the campaign as they look to stay up, four of which are on home soil.

They are currently sat in 20th place in the League Two table and are six points above the relegation zone.

Brown has said, as per the official club website:

“We’re back in Barrow on Saturday and we have to make that stadium a fortress. We’ve got four games to go (at home) and win those four games and it’s enough.

“I know they’re tough games but I’m not bothered about the opposition I’m just bothered about my team.”

Barrow fighting for their lives

Barrow made the decision to sack Mark Cooper after their loss to rivals Carlisle United last weekend and have brought in Brown in a last-gasp attempt to ensure they survive.

The former Hull City boss took charge of his first game at the helm yesterday but lost 2-0 away to in-form Leyton Orient after goals from Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou.

Next up for the Bluebirds is a home clash against Port Vale next Saturday and the Valiants make the trip up north sat in 4th position in the table, three points outside the top three with a game in hand.

Barrow then have home games against table toppers Forest Green Rovers and promotion chasing Sutton United and Northampton Town to finish the season, along with away trips to Crawley Town, Salford City, Exeter City and Swindon Town.

They have some really tough matches coming up and need to pick up some results to make sure they aren’t dragged into the bottom two.