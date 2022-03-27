Barnsley coach Martin Devaney says the club “will fight until the last game”.

Barnsley are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship.

The Tykes are 22nd in the Championship table and are five points from safety with just eight games left to play.

They didn’t play this weekend due to the international break but are back in action next Saturday in a big clash against Reading at Oakwell.

Devaney has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“We will fight until the last game. It was disappointing on Saturday but we will keep positive and keep working hard.

“We know Reading is a big game but I am sure we can make Oakwell a hostile environment for them. The fans have been excellent and stuck with us and I am sure they will again in that game.”

Barnsley eyeing survival

Barnsley have looked dead and buried for the majority of this campaign but have turned a corner over recent weeks with some impressive wins.

The Tykes brought in attacking midfield pair Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi from Watford and Metz respectively on loan in the January transfer window and they have both injected quality into their ranks to help them hit some form.

Wins over the likes of QPR, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Bristol City over recent times have given the Yorkshire outfit a big chance of staying up and a victory over Reading in their next game would close the gap on Paul Ince’s side to just two points.

Devaney has been brought into the first-team set-up recently after previously managing the U23s side and he now works closely with Poya Asbaghi in the dugout.

The former midfielder was a popular figure during his time at the club as a player and made 174 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 18 goals and 15 assists.