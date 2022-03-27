Fulham look nailed on to win the Championship title this season, and return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Marco Silva has done a stellar job in charge of Fulham so far. The Portuguese boss has his side sitting eight points clear at the top of the Championship table, playing some of the best football that Fulham fans have seen in years.

And ahead of what looks to be another crack at the Premier League, Fulham have been linked with a number of players.

Some of the names linked with the club include Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Neco Williams – the latter is currently on loan at the club and reports have suggested that he’s open to a permanent move, with Fulham also keen on a permanent signing.

And last night, reports from The Sun claimed that Fulham are looking into a surprise £20million move for England and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Elsewhere, names like Aston Villa’s Matt Targett, AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli, Santa Clara’s Rafael Ramos and Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White have all been linked, with Fabio Carvalho looking certain to leave Fulham when his contract expires in the summer, with Tosin Adarabioyo linked with a move away also.

What could Fulham’s starting XI look like next season then?

Very different to the one we’re seeing now, especially across the back-line.

Fulham’s attack is arguably Premier League quality, and so that looks set for very few changes in the summer.

With so many defenders linked though, we could expect to see a drastic change at the back.

Pope could become Fulham’s no.1 and he could have Targett as his left-back, with neither Antonee Robinson nor Joe Bryan favoured in the top flight.

Pope’s centre-backs could consist of Romagnoli and Tim Ream or Joe Gomez, with Williams at right-back should he rejoin Fulham in some capacity this summer.

The departure of Carvalho will be a bitter blow for the club. But they could find an ideal replacement in Gibbs-White – his Wolves’ future is unclear with reports suggesting that the club could cash in on him in the summer whilst his transfer value is high, following an impressive loan spell with Sheffield United.

Either way, there’s plenty for Fulham fans to get excited about ahead of net season, with the club looking as strong as they have ever done in recent times.