Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp could potentially miss the upcoming Championship game v Stoke City as he awaits further information on a hamstring injury sustained before the international break.

Sheffield United have climbed up into the play-off places after a resurgent run of form under Paul Heckingbottom.

But in a typical bout of poor luck, the Blades’ top-scorer has picked up a hamstring injury with just a handful of games remaining.

Sharp has netted 14 goals in the Championship so far this season. But he sustained a hamstring injury in the last outing v Barnsley and the club have been sweating over his fitness since.

The 36-year-old was booked in for a scan this week and in a recent report from The Star, James Shield writes that the club are hoping to find out more about Sharp’s hamstring injury from the scan, which took place on Thursday.

Furthermore, Sharp is out of contract at the end of the season. There’s been a lot of talk about his future, with his contract said to include a 12-month option.

Sharp and Heckingbottom have both expressed their desire for a new deal to be struck and the striker has met with the club’s hierarchy recently to discuss a renewal.

But Shield goes on to write that Sharp will ‘now focus on attempting to recover in time’ for the upcoming game v Stoke City than on his future.