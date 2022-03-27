Hull City youngster Sam Deacon has signed for Hall Road Rangers on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City have let the midfielder depart to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Deacon, 17, has joined the Northern Counties East League Division One side on a deal until the end of the season.

He made his debut for his new club yesterday against Swallownest and scored after just 11 minutes to help them pick up a 2-1 win.

One for the future at Hull City

Deacon joined the Hull City academy at U15s level and has since progressed up through the youth ranks over the past few years.

He has been a regular for their U18s side this season under John Anderson and Billy Clarke’s guidance and has also made a couple of appearances for Andy Dawson’s U23s team as well.

The teenager is currently a second year scholar and will be eyeing a professional contract in the near future.

His loan move to Hall Road Rangers give him a great opportunity to get some games under his belt to boost his development before returning to the MKM Stadium in the summer.

Hull City have been busy loaning players out over the past week or so and have sent attacker Macauley Snelgrove back to Cleethorpes Town, Andy Cannon to Stockport County, Tom Nixon to Pickering Town, Rio Dyer to Cinderford Town and David Robson to Farsley Celtic.

The Tigers’ senior team didn’t play this weekend due to the international break and are back next Friday against Huddersfield Town at home.