Reports emerged yesterday claiming that Everton could offload Nathan Broadhead in the summer, to ‘raise funds’ for a summer overhaul under Frank Lampard.

Broadhead, 23, joined Sunderland on loan earlier in the season.

The Everton youngster had made his Premier League debut in the 2020/21 season and arrived at Sunderland as a highly-rated player in the Everton ranks.

But the Welshman’s time at Sunderland has been hampered by injury. He’s made 13 League One appearances this season and scored five goals, proving a hit among Black Cats fans – but he’s featured just once this year so far.

A hamstring injury kept him out for several weeks up until the goalless draw at Charlton Athletic in League One earlier this month – Broadhead hasn’t featured in any of the three following matchday squads.

So will Sunderland look to sign him in the summer?

Come the summer, Broadhead will have only a year left on his Everton contract. Given his injury problems this season it seems highly unlikely that the Toffees will look to utilise him in their own squad going into next season, and so a sale makes sense.

No price tag has yet been mentioned. His performances at Sunderland this season may have increased his transfer value somewhat, though his injury record remains a cause for concern.

Sunderland certainly have money to spend. Whether or not they’ll be prepared to spend big in the summer could depend on whether or not they earn promotion to the Championship though.

Broadhead would definitely be a keen signing for Alex Neil’s side regardless of what league they’re playing in next season, and if Broadhead can prove hit fitness in the final few games of the season then it would surely give Sunderland more reason to pursue a permanent deal.

A potentially shrewd signing for the club, who return to action against Gillingham next weekend.